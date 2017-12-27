The Assassination of Gianni Versace teaser dissects this inherently American crime

When searching for subjects to chronicle in FX’s American Crime Story, executive producer Nina Jacobson must answer one fundamental question: “What we’re interested in is what makes this an American crime, a crime America is guilty of — not just the characters we’re exploring.”

The new behind-the-scenes look at season 2 uncovers an answer: the murder at the center of The Assassination of Gianni Versace was an American crime for “the politics of homosexuality as they played out across America in the 1990s.”

“This particular manhunt is the largest failed F.B.I. manhunt in history,” actor Darren Criss (Glee) says in previewing the next chapter of the Emmy-winning anthology series.

Criss portrays Andrew Cunanan, the serial killer whose death spree targeting the gay community culminated in the highly publicized murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace. As Edgar Ramirez, who plays Versace, says in the teaser, the new season is both about the events leading up to his death and how it could’ve been avoided.

“The truth is, fear and prejudice, unfortunately, is always in fashion,” Criss quips.

The series is executive produced by American Horror Story‘s Ryan Murphy, who also directed the premiere episode. The cast features Ricky Martin as Versace’s longtime love Antonio D’Amico and Penelope Cruz as Versace’s sister, Donatella.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will premiere on FX this Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. Watch the latest preview in the video above.