Runaways: Victor's fate revealed!

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Tuesday’s episode of Marvel’s Runaways. Read at your own risk!

Victor Stein’s fate was not as simple as life or death.

During Tuesday’s episode of Marvel’s Runaways, Jonah (Julian McMahon) ultimately had to step in to save Victor (James Marsters), placing him in that glowing box that would then regenerate him — well, if there was a sacrifice in the matching box.

Though Jonah insisted that Janet (Ever Carradine) sacrifice herself because she was the one to shoot Victor, Robert (James Yaegashi) tried to take her place, causing Tina (Brittany Ishibashi) to destroy the box, effectively leaving Victor for dead. Jonah still closes Victor in the box, which will apparently keep him on death’s door for the time being.

“You will definitely see him again,” executive producer Stephanie Savage promises. Although fellow EP Josh Schwartz cautions, “No one goes through Jonah’s personal medical care completely unchanged.”

While everyone else in Pride now seems relatively expendable, Jonah is willing to go to the ends of the Earth to keep Victor alive — and for good reason. “Victor is the person that has all of [Jonah’s technological plans] in his head,” Savage says. “It’s the endpoint of his whole journey, and it’s taken many, many years to develop this technology in order to get him what he wants. He’s the piece of the puzzle that’s needed for this portion of the mission.”

Considering Pride’s very existence is the only thing keeping Victor alive, Chase subsequently destroyed the video evidence of their first sacrifice before the Runaways could turn it over to the cops. “Obviously it’s a setback for the group,” Schwartz says. “They’ve been spending the last couple of episodes going down this path, so to have Chase show up and destroy it is an unexpected setback for the team. Also, it shows how the dynamics between the kids and their parents have changed over the course of the season. Chase was the most gung-ho about putting his dad away at the beginning of the season, and now he’s the guy literally destroying the laptop of evidence.” And he won’t be the only one torn heading into the final two episodes of the season. (More on that soon.)

New episodes of Marvel’s Runaways are released Tuesdays on Hulu.