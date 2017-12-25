The Handmaid's Tale and GLOW named the TV shows that 'epitomize 2017'

Catch the full episode of Bingeworthy here and on PeopleTV. Go to PEOPLE.com/PeopleTV, or download the free app on your smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

As Bingeworthy host Jessica Shaw puts it, “2017 was quite a year.” With so many ups and downs, many turned to television for comfort, understanding, and escapism. So Bingeworthy names its picks for the two television shows that epitomized the year.

Host Lola Ogunnaike chooses Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. “This show thrilled me and terrified me at the same time because I honestly believe we’re a handful of laws away from this being our reality,” she says. “Art can truly provoke change. I don’t think any woman on the planet, if you have access to a TV, if you have access to Hulu, should leave 2017 without watching this show. It’s that important.”

Shaw agreed, saying the show “felt a little too close to home.” Her pick was for a cheerier show set in the past rather than the future: Netflix’s GLOW. “It is funny and it is heartfelt and those performances I would put up against any show this year,” she says. “I absolutely love this show. It made me happy. It made me want to put on some spandex. It was a surprise; it kind of came out of nowhere for me.”

Watch the video above for more on the television that epitomizes 2017.