The Challenge: Vendettas twist! Johnny Bananas is single

The best gift of all is finding out that @MTVBananas is single! 😱🍌 Check out this sneak peek from the season premiere of #TheChallengeVendettas and don't miss the first episode, Tuesday January 2 at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/bitS8mwqbe — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) December 25, 2017

The Challenge: Vendettas just got a lot more interesting.

After teasing a Christmas surprise, MTV released a new clip from the upcoming 31st season of The Challenge which revealed that Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio went into the game unattached for the first time in five years.

“This is the first Challenge I’ve come on as a single man,” he says. “The Banana has left his bunch. Me and my girlfriend for five years called it quits. So here I am: single and naked as the day I was born.”

For many seasons, the regular player stayed on the straight and narrow, avoiding the usual show hook-ups and staying true to his girlfriend, Olympic snowboarder Hannah Teter. But that won’t be the case when he joins 27 other players for this go-round.

The Challenge: Vendettas includes a bunch of rookies for Johnny to get to know, including some from Big Brother and MTV U.K.’s Geordie Shore and Ex on the Beach.

The Challenge: Vendettas premieres on Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. on MTV. Johnny is currently competing in The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, which airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on MTV.