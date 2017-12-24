Sylvester Stallone, Matthew Rhys named best guest stars of 2017

Catch the full episode of Bingeworthy here and on PeopleTV. Go to PEOPLE.com/PeopleTV, or download the free app on your smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

The co-hosts of Bingeworthy, Jessica Shaw and Lola Ogunnaike, continue to look back at 2017 and pick the best and worst of entertainment. This time they’re taking on the arduous job of choosing the Best TV Guest Star.

Ogunnaike’s choice was The Americans star Matthew Rhys’ appearance on Girls. She noted that the episode, dealing with a powerful man making inappropriate advances on an aspiring writer, “nailed what was going on in the atmosphere.”

“He’s fantastic on [The Americans] but he really nailed it on this one,” said Ogunnaike. “It’s hard to believe that this episode came out months before the Harvey Weinstein exposé.” Ogunnaike added that when speaking with the actor about his guest-role in Girls, Rhys said that it was important for him to “talk about just how this happens to women across the industry.”

“It was really great to see a show like Girls tackle real-life issues,” added Ogunnaike.

Shaw went with a guest role “not as meaningful,” but equally as exciting as Rhys’: Sylvester Stallone on This Is Us.

“I thought they’re getting a big star, boost the ratings, get people to tune in to see Stallone, how good can it be?” said Shaw. “He’s awesome. It was such a delight to watch him.”

