Mindhunter rings in Christmas with Ed Kemper eating an egg salad sandwich

Netflix has an alternative to those yule log videos: Ed Kemper from Mindhunter eating an egg salad sandwich. It’s not the classic fireplace cheer or Nick Offerman sipping whiskey or the Bright-themed garbage fire (seriously), but it’s arguably just as good if not better.

Actor Cameron Britton, 31, became a breakout sensation of 2017 when he debuted as Ed, one of the psychopath subjects of Mindhunter season 1. As the actor told EW, he’s not hounded by scores of fans on the street just yet, but does get recognized from time to time.

“There’s been some people I’ve overheard talking about Mindhunter,” Britton said. “I’ll lean in and say, ‘Hey, I haven’t seen it yet. Is it any good?’ And they’ll say, ‘Yeah, you should go check it out.'”

Ed, dubbed “The Co-Ed Killer,” is an inmate at California Medical Facility in Vacaville, California.” To coax the calculating murderer into divulging his deepest, darkest secrets, F.B.I. agents Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Tench (Holt McCallany) would treat him to a sandwich. Though he doesn’t have many options as a prisoner, Ed prefers the egg salad over the tuna.

And here he is again, enjoying a snack in quiet solitude over the course of two minutes and 18 seconds.

Mindhunter has been renewed for season 2 on Netflix, but Britton isn’t sure yet if Ed is coming back. So enjoy what could be the few last looks at him in the video above.