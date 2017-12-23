5 of the best Yule Logs available this holiday season

There’s nothing like a festive fire to get you in the holiday spirit!

If you don’t live in a home where logs, flames, and a chimney are available, you don’t have to miss out on that heartwarming experience! Thanks to your favorite streaming services and networks, crackling logs and Christmas tunes can find their way into your living room, too.

Here are some of the hottest picks from this year:

Ye Olde Exploding Yule Log

If you’re not just looking for background soothing sounds, Old Spice has the flames for you. There are bangs, confusion with what holiday it really is, and even some yelling, too. It’s pretty much a yule log-goes-rogue situation — and, yes, that’s exploding egg nog. Feeling anxious yet?

Lil Bub’s Extraordinary Magical Yule Log

A warm hearth and a purring kitten! Who even needs television this time of year?!

Netflix

The streaming service’s offering is as bingeworthy as any of its Christmas content.

Amazon Prime

The book seller-slash-streaming service has 90 minutes full of flickering flames for your background viewing pleasure. (Note the slight difference in flame colors between the two streaming service giants.)

A Very Happy Yule Log

The Hallmark Channel stokes the fire on Christmas Eve when A Very Happy Yule Log debuts at 5 p.m. on the holiday-heavy network. In the meantime, here’s last year’s to keep you crackling:

Happy holidays, all!