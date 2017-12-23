Will Smith on a potential Fresh Prince revival: 'I'd have to be Uncle Phil'

That Fresh Prince of Bel-Air revival some fans have been hoping would eventually happen is still not happening (yet). But if it did, star Will Smith said he’d have to play the Uncle Phil role.

“I’d have to be Uncle Phil in that one. I’m 50,” the Bright star, shaking his head, told Graham Norton when asked about a reunion. “Like, ‘C’mon, Aunt Viv! I’m 50. I can’t go out on my own?'”

TV Line reported in August that a reboot was in the very early stages of development with Smith’s production company, Overbrook Entertainment. Fan excitement was piqued, too, when Smith appeared alongside his Fresh Prince cast mates, but Smith assured Norton that the reunion was for a charitable luncheon that the actors do every year.

Smith, actually, has a hard time watching old episodes of Fresh Prince. “It was my very first role, and I was very, very focused on being successful, so I learned the whole script and everyone else’s lines,” he explained elsewhere during the taping (via Entertainment Tonight). “If you watch the first four or five episodes, you can see I’m mouthing other people’s lines. It’s terrible and I can’t bear to watch it.”

Norton, however, is all aboard the Smith-playing-Uncle-Phil idea. The talk show host pointed to video of the actor bungee jumping where, at just the right moment, he looks a lot like James Avery. “It’s crazy, right?” Smith laughed.

Watch Smith on The Graham Norton Show in the clip above.