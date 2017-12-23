Catch the full episode of Bingeworthy here and on PeopleTV. Go to PEOPLE.com/PeopleTV, or download the free app on your smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

Without a doubt, 2017 was a big year for women – from all the female-led TV series and films to the #metoo movement. In honor of all the women dominating in Hollywood, the Bingeworthy hosts, Jessica Shaw and Lola Ogunnaike chose the Best Female Auteur of 2017.

For Ogunnaike, the award goes to Pamela Adlon and her work in Better Things. Adlon “brings 150 percent of herself to this work,” she said, noting that the show is a product of the actress’ creative mind being “fully realized.”

“I love the fact that it is a woman, especially someone like Pamela Adlon who’s been grinding on this business for decades,” added Ogunnaike. “To finally be given a reward like this is incredible.”

Although Shaw agreed with her co-host’s decision and even praised Adlon’s season 2 finale episode with the dance number, she chose Issa Rae, creator of Insecure, as the Best Female Auteur of 2017.

“It is so her! Her mark is all over the show. I think she’s such a good actress, she’s very vulnerable,” said Shaw. “You watch it and you see Issa Rae in front of you – but you see right through her, you see inside her.”

Watch the full clip above.