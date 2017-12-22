See the latest promo for the Roseanne revival

Who can forget that laugh?

EW has obtained an exclusive first look of the newest promo for Roseanne, the much-anticipated return of the comedy about the Conners, a blue-collar family living in Lanford, Illinois. In the teaser, the cast holds its first table read on the iconic set that’s been painstakingly recreated.

ABC is planning a special hourlong premiere for Roseanne at 8 p.m. ET on March 27. The sitcom will settle into its regular time slot of 8 p.m. ET on April 3. Watch the promo above.