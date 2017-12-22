Riverdale creator says second half of season 2 gets 'back to basics'

The midseason finale of Riverdale ended with the reveal of who was under the Black Hood and behind the slew of murders (or attempted murders) terrorizing the town with pep.

Whether or not you found the end of that mystery a satisfying conclusion to the first half of season 2, creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tells EW the show is going back to its roots in the Archie comics.

“The second half of season 2 gets back to a little bit of Riverdale basics, which is focused on stories at the school, kind of getting back in deep on the relationships and the friendships,” he says.

Diyah Pera/The CW

Never fear, though — Riverdale is still Riverdale, so there will still be plenty of dark mystery (and fog), just less time spent away from the walls of Riverdale High. “There’s still going to be a pulpy noir crime element to the second half, but there will be a resurgence of high school hijinks, and getting back to the roots of what Archie’s all about, which is the kids and the school,” Aguirre-Sacasa teases.

So pull on that Riverdale letterman jacket or your favorite beanie, and primp that ponytail, ’cause Riverdale is going back to school.

Riverdale returns Wednesday, Jan. 17, on the CW.