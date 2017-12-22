Mariah Carey will return to New Year's Rockin' Eve as headliner

Mariah Carey is returning to Times Square for New Year’s Eve.

The chanteuse will headline the Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve broadcast, marking her third time joining the proceedings after becoming the first artist to perform live from Times Square in 2005.

Carey was a part of the broadcast last year, a moment that made headlines when she did not sing for the majority of the performance, saying she couldn’t hear. The situation spiraled when Carey’s reps cited “technical issues” as the reason for the mishap and producers fired back that her claims were “absurd.” Carey broke her silence on the issue in an interview with EW, saying she was “mortified” and ultimately taking a break from social media.

But it seems the singer and Dick Clark Productions are both eager to put last year’s hullabaloo behind them. “We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on,” they said in a joint statement.

Carey joins previously announced singers Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, and Sugarland in the annual broadcast hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve airs Sunday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8 p.m. on ABC.