Blindspot: Weller's big secret revealed!

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the fall finale of Blindspot. Read at your own risk!

Blindspot‘s winter finale sent viewers on a roller coaster ride of emotion, from watching the entire team get arrested to Hirst finally being taken down, culminating in one hell of a reveal when it comes to what Weller did in Berlin.

During the winter finale, Hirst systematically ripped the team apart, first framing Patterson for murder and then jamming Rich Dotcom up for helping her escape before the FBI could arrest her. Weller and Jane both subsequently got caught before Zapata was able to secure audio of Hirst murdering Stuart and the big bad was ultimately taken down.

Though Roman initially wanted Weller to kill Hirst, Weller instead arrested her. Still, Roman decided not blow Weller’s cover — probably because he’s been able to infiltrate Hirst’s boss’ inner circle seeing as he’s Blake’s father! But in the final moments of the fall finale, Weller revealed to Jane that he killed her daughter. Twist!

“She’s not going to be happy about it, I can tell you that much,” executive producer Martin Gero tells EW. “We deal with her reaction and the whole backstory in the very next episode, our midseason premiere on January 12. The story is a painful one for Weller, but it will be hard for Jane to get over the betrayal, [especially] that he didn’t tell her sooner.”

Viewers, therefore, should expect a lot of answers in the winter premiere. “We dedicated a quarter of the next episode to this backstory,” Gero continues. “Weller will lay it all out for Jane and us and we’ll show a bunch of flashbacks to really let everyone in on what happened in Berlin finally.”

But the one answer Gero is staying mum on is whether Avery really is dead. “Watch the next episode,” Gero teases.

Blindspot returns Friday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.