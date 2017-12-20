With the release of Margot Robbie’s new film I, Tonya, there has been renewed interest in the 1994 Tonya Harding-Nancy Kerrigan scandal — and ABC News is looking to capitalize on that in an upcoming installment of its Truth and Lies docu-series featuring an in-depth interview with Harding herself.

In the two-hour special, Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story, which airs Jan. 11, Harding sits down for a lengthy conversation with ABC News’ Amy Robach about the episode that rocked the figure skating world: On Jan. 6, 1994, weeks before the Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway, a man hired by Harding’s ex-husband Jeff Gillooly and her bodyguard Shawn Eckardt kneecapped Kerrigan.

The Golden Globe-nominated movie, which also stars Allison Janney and Sebastian Stan, also covers these events.

As seen in the preview to the special above, Harding addresses how, 23 years later, many people still believe she carried out the attack on Kerrigan herself. “The media had me convicted of doing something wrong before I had even done anything at all,” says Harding. “I’m always the bad person. Is it a challenge from the Lord to see how far I can be pushed until I break and become nothing? You can’t push me that far anymore because I’ve been nothing. And I’ve been nothing several times.”

She continues, “But it’s my faith in myself and in my father that comes back to me and makes me get back up off my back, and be something worth being proud of. I always wanted my daddy to be proud, and now I want my son to be proud.”

The special will feature a rarely seen childhood video of Hardin, as well as interviews with Robbie, Janney, and Stan; news anchor Connie Chung; USA Today sports columnist Christine Brennan; Harding’s former coach Dody Teachman; Norman Fink, the former district attorney who prosecuted Harding and Gillooly; PEOPLE‘s Kate Coyne; and many more.

Watch the clip above.

Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story airs Jan. 11 on ABC.