“Meyerism is bigger, stronger than ever!” declares Aaron Paul’s Eddie Lane in this exclusive trailer for The Path season 3.

In the Hulu drama’s upcoming season, the Meyerist religion expands exponentially as Eddie, the movement’s new leader, seeks to change the public’s perception of it — i.e. make it look like less of a cult. To that end, the Guardian of the Light enlists the help of the religion’s sleek new publicist Vera (who may or may not have her own secret agenda), played by new series regular Freida Pinto.

“This is about where Meyerism is going, not where it has been. The new face of faith,” says Vera in the promo above.

Elsewhere this season, deposed leader Cal (Hugh Dancy) is haunted by dark, repressed memories that resurface, which eventually leads him back to the Compound, and Sarah (Michelle Monaghan) has a crisis of faith.

Watch the trailer above, and check out the new key art below.

Hulu

The Path returns Jan. 17 on Hulu.