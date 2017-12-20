Seth Meyers rips Trump over GOP tax plan: 'Our most checked-out president'

Seth Meyers blasted President Trump and Republican lawmakers Wednesday on Late Night for their sweeping overhaul of the tax code, which they’ve pitched as a gift to the middle class despite all indications that it will overwhelmingly benefit the wealthy.

During his A Closer Look segment, Meyers played a clip of Trump claiming that he would pay more under the new tax plan but insisting, “I don’t care.”

“We definitely believe that you don’t care,” Meyers said. “You’re by far our most checked-out president. I mean, James Garfield worked harder than you after he was assassinated. You watch more TV than a sixth-grader at home with the flu. Trump watches so much TV we’re like a week away from him tweeting about The Price is Right: ‘Plinko is obviously rigged and the Wheel is fake news. I guess the price is wrong. Sad!’”

Meyers went on to call out Senator John Cornyn of Texas for stretching the definition of “middle-class” to sell the tax plan, and also blasted House Speaker Paul Ryan for suggesting that the solution to fixing Medicare and Social Security is Americans having more babies.

Watch the clip above for more. Late Night airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.