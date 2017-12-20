Rebel Wilson sings Christmas songs with Google translated lyrics

Rebel Wilson and Jimmy Fallon added some new Christmas classics to their holiday music catalog. The Pitch Perfect 3 star clearly needed to have some sort of musical challenge when she appeared on The Tonight Show Tuesday night, so Fallon joined her in a few rounds of a Christmas-themed Google Translate Songs.

Cycling the lyrics through Google Translate and back again, the words to “Deck the Halls” became “The Homes Are Covered,” while the words to “Jingle Bells” became “Bells Make Sounds.”

“Bells make sounds, bells make sounds, bells always make sounds,” sounds like an instant classic to us.

After playing Fat Amy in three Pitch Perfect movies, Wilson has the skill to make her way through a few Christmas songs, no sweat. For the final round, which is always a duet, she and Fallon offered a rendition of “I Ran Through the Land of Cold Unknowns” — the bleaker take on “Walking In a Winter Wonderland.”

Watch this musical jaunt through Google Translate in the video above.