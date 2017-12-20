Ozark and Legion are two of the most underappreciated TV shows of 2017

Catch the full episode of Bingeworthy here and on PeopleTV. Go to PEOPLE.com/PeopleTV, or download the free app on your smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

It’s time for annual end-of-the-year best and worst lists, but Bingeworthy is throwing another category in the mix: most underappreciated television shows of 2017.

For host Lola Ogunnaike, it’s Ozark, the Netflix series starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as a married couple whose family gets caught up in criminal activity. Ogunnaike expresses her love for the show and especially actress Julia Garner, whom she calls “a revelation.”

Cohost Jessica Shaw meanwhile turns to cable for her pick for show that needs more love, highlighting FX’s Legion, the comic-book-inspired series from Noah Hawley, starring Dan Stevens and Aubrey Plaza. “It is weird as all hell,” Shaw says. “It’s one of those shows where you never know if what you’re seeing is actually the reality or if it’s something that is going on in his mind. And I have to say, for a good six episodes, I didn’t know.” For people who stuck with it, she adds, “It really paid off.”

So there you have it — if you’re looking for a new television show to catch up on over the holidays, check out Ozark or Legion. And watch the clip above for more from Ogunnaike and Shaw.