High Maintenance makes a 'joint effort' for laughs in season 2 trailer

Maureen Lee Lenker
December 20, 2017 AT 03:04 PM EST

“Inhale this beautiful existence and exhale peace,” intones the trailer for the second season of HBO’s High Maintenance.

In the show’s second season, which debuts Jan. 19 on HBO, it appears to be largely business as usual with some extra doses of paranoia for “The Guy” and his clients. The comedy’s second season will both introduce new customers and visit familiar faces as it continues to explore the interwoven lives of colorful New Yorkers from all walks of life who are all linked by “The Guy,” a.k.a. their weed delivery man.

Created by Katja Blichfeld (Emmy-winning casting director of 30 Rock) and Ben Sinclair (Home Again, Sisters), High Maintenance promises more laughs and high points in its second season.

Watch the trailer above before catching the second season premiere on Jan. 19 on HBO.

