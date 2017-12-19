T.J. Miller's The Gorburger Show canceled by Comedy Central

Comedy Central has canceled T.J. Miller’s The Gorburger Show after just one season, EW has confirmed. The news comes just hours after sexual assault allegations against Miller were made public, though a source from Comedy Central says the decision was made much earlier in the year.

The Gorburger Show, an extension of the 2012 Funny or Die series of the same name, was picked up by Comedy Central due to its online fandom. Miller voiced the series’ titular character, a blue monster who takes over a Japanese television station, and also served as executive producer. Eight original episodes aired on the network earlier this year.

In a report published by the Daily Beast, which the publication says was corroborated by five contemporaneous accounts, an anonymous woman accused Miller of sexually assaulting her during their time together at George Washington University. She claimed she distinctly remembered Miller “shaking [her] violently,” choking her to the extent that she couldn’t breathe, and punching her in the mouth during sexual encounters. “He pulled me back to bed and more things happened,” she later recounted of his alleged assault. “He anally penetrated me without my consent, which I actually believe at that point I cried out, like, ‘No,’ and he didn’t continue to do that — but he also had a [beer] bottle with him the entire time. He used the bottle at one point to penetrate me without my consent.”

Miller drafted a statement jointly with his wife, Kate, strongly denying the accusations while also indicating a familiarity with them. “We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations,” they argued. “She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us). She was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behavior, which angered her immensely, she then became fixated on our relationship, and began telling people around campus ‘I’m going to destroy them’ & ‘I’m going to ruin him.’”

The Millers also clarified their stance as in support of the #MeToo movement, criticizing T.J.’s accuser for making what they claim is a false accusation. “We stand together and will not allow this person to take advantage of a serious movement toward gender equality by allowing her to use this moment to muddy the water with an unrelated personal agenda,” they said. “We feel we all have an obligation now more than ever to prevent people from using reporters to spin lies into headlines, and focus instead on what is real. We both champion and continue to stand up for people everywhere who have truly suffered injustice seeking to have justice brought into their lives.”