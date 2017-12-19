Seth Meyers reveals more words the Trump administration might replace

Seth Meyers doesn’t believe President Trump’s war on words is over, so he’s got a few suggestions on which ones could be next.

In a recent report, The Washington Post revealed that the Trump administration has prohibited officials at the Center of Disease Control from using certain words in documents for next year’s budget. Among the seven terms on the list are “fetus,” “diversity,” “science-based,” and “transgender.”

On Tuesday’s episode of Late Night, Meyers posited what other words might be banned and replaced, including “neo-Nazis” becoming “fun time torch boys” and the “Civil War” becoming the “War of Good People on Both Sides.”

Watch the clip above for more. Late Night airs weeknights on NBC at 12:35 a.m. ET.