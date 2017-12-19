Homeland has recruited James D’Arcy for action, EW has learned.

The Dunkirk star will recur in season 7 of the Showtime spy thriller as a cocksure former special ops agent who went to The Farm with ex-CIA agent Carrie (Claire Danes). The new season features Carrie attempting to thwart criminals embedded in the government, which is lorded over by President Keene (Elizabeth Marvel), who has had more than 200 individuals arrested in the wake of the assassination attempt on her.

D’Arcy’s recent credits include Agent Carter and Broadchurch.

Homeland, which is currently filming in Richmond, Virginia, returns on Feb. 11.