Your guide the best TV marathons going on over the holidays

This time of year, there are loads of holiday specials to tune into, not to mention the binge-watching opportunities on Netflix, Hulu, and that new Roku stuffed into your stocking (thanks, Grandma!). Still, nothing beats the classic cable TV marathon on the couch, with your feet up, a cozy blanket, and a mug of hot cocoa (maybe with a shot of Bailey’s, since it is the holidays).
From Family Feud to A Christmas Story, here are all the best marathons of your favorite television shows and movies happening over the holidays, in case you’re tired of watching the same Christmas movie on a scratched DVD over and over.
All airings are on Eastern Standard Time.
Dec. 20
A&E
3 p.m. Storage Wars marathon starts
BBC
All-day Doctor Who marathon
Bravo
10 a.m. The Real Housewives of New Jersey marathon starts
Comedy Central
9 a.m. That ’70s Show marathon starts
3:35 p.m. South Park marathon starts
HGTV
8 a.m. Property Brothers marathon starts
ion
10 a.m. Law & Order Marathon starts
Dec. 21
BBC
All-day Doctor Who marathon
Bravo
1 p.m. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles marathon starts
Comedy Central
9 a.m. That ’70s Show marathon starts
E!
4 a.m. Keeping Up With the Kardashians marathon starts
Food Network
2:00 Beat Bobby Flay marathon starts
GSN
5 p.m. Family Feud marathon starts
ion
11 a.m. Blue Bloods marathon starts
WE
10 a.m. Law & Order: Criminal Intent marathon starts
Dec. 22
Bravo
1 p.m. Married to Medicine marathon starts
Comedy Central
9 a.m. That ’70s Show marathon starts
E!
12:30 a.m. Sex and the City marathon starts
WE
10 a.m. Monk marathon starts
Dec. 23
BBC
All-day Doctor Who marathon
Fuse
11:30 a.m. Scrubs marathon starts
History
12 p.m. Pawn Stars marathon starts
Pop
12 p.m. ER marathon starts
TLC
11 a.m. Say Yes to the Dress marathon starts
TVLand
6 a.m. Roseanne marathon starts
4 p.m. Reba marathon starts
WE
10 a.m. Criminal Minds marathon starts
Dec. 24
A&E
11 a.m. Storage Wars marathon starts
Animal Planet
12 p.m. Animal Cribs marathon starts
BBC
All-day Doctor Who marathon
Bravo
11 a.m. The Real Housewives of Atlanta marathon starts
FX
5 p.m. The Santa Clause 2 marathon starts
HGTV
11 a.m. Fixer Upper marathon starts
Syfy
3 p.m. Futurama marathon starts
TBS
8 p.m. A Christmas Story marathon starts
TNT
8 p.m. A Christmas Story marathon starts
TruTV
8 a.m. Impractical Jokers marathon starts
TVLand
7:45 a.m. Golden Girls marathon starts
WE
4 p.m. CSI: Miami marathon starts
Dec. 25
A&E
7 a.m. Storage Wars marathon starts
BBC
All-day Doctor Who marathon
Comedy Central
9 a.m. South Park marathon starts
2 p.m. Jeff Dunham’s Very Christmas Special marathon starts
CMT
12 p.m. Love Actually marathon starts
IFC
8 a.m. The Karate Kid marathon starts
MTV
4 p.m. Floribama Shore marathon starts
TBS
All-day A Christmas Story marathon
TNT
All-day A Christmas Story marathon
WE
4 p.m. Criminal Minds marathon starts
Dec. 26
A&E
3 p.m. Intervention marathon starts
Bravo
6 a.m. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills marathon starts
Comedy Central
8 a.m. That ’70s Show marathon starts
2 p.m. South Park marathon starts
WE
10 a.m. Law & Order marathon starts
Dec. 27
A&E
2 p.m. Storage Wars marathon starts
Bravo
11 a.m. The Real Housewives of New Jersey marathon starts
Comedy Central
8 a.m. That ’70s Show marathon starts
2 p.m. South Park marathon starts
WE
12 p.m. Law & Order: Criminal Intent marathon starts
Dec. 28
Bravo
2 p.m. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles marathon starts
Comedy Central
8 a.m. That ’70s Show marathon starts
2 p.m. South Park marathon starts
MTV
7:45 p.m. Wild ‘N Out marathon starts
WE
10 a.m. Law & Order: Criminal Intent
Dec. 29
Bravo
12 p.m. Married to Medicine marathon starts
Comedy Central
8 a.m. That ’70s Show marathon starts
2 p.m. South Park marathon starts
MTV
6 a.m. The Twilight Saga marathon starts
WE
10:30 a.m. Monk marathon starts
5:30 p.m. Dirty Dancing marathon starts
Dec. 30
Bravo
1 p.m. The Real Housewives of Atlanta marathon starts
E!
2 a.m. Parks and Recreation marathon starts
WE
10 a.m. Criminal Minds marathon starts
Dec. 31
Bravo
11 a.m. The Real Housewives reunion episodes marathon starts
IFC
6 a.m. The Three Stooges marathon starts
Spike
10 a.m. Jurassic Park marathon starts
Jan. 1
Bravo
9:30 a.m. Vanderpump Rules marathon starts
Comedy Central
9 a.m. Chappelle’s Show marathon starts
E!
7 a.m. Kourtney and Kim Take Miami marathon starts
IFC
12 a.m. Two and a Half Men marathon starts
Comments