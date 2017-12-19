Heather North, long-time voice of Daphne on Scooby-Doo, dies at 71

Heather North, most known for voicing the character of Daphne on Scooby-Doo, has died at the age of 71.

Following a long battle with illness, the actress died Nov. 30 at her home in Studio City, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Beginning in 1970 with the second season of Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, North voiced Daphne Blake, one of the two female members of the teenage investigative team. Whether it was a new animated series or straight-to-video films, she’d portray the character on and off over the next 30-plus years. Her final credit was for 2003’s Scooby-Doo! and the Monster of Mexico.

North’s other credits including starring opposite Kurt Russell in the 1971 Disney film The Barefoot Executive, as well as guest appearances on Days of Our Lives, Green Acres, and The Fugitive.

Her husband of more than 40 years, H. Wesley Kenney, who served as a long-time producer on Days of Our Lives, died in 2015.