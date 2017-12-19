This heroic boy called 911 to help save Christmas from the Grinch

5-year-old boy calls 911 to stop the Grinch: "Because the Grinch is gonna steal Christmas!" pic.twitter.com/koxMozEkgQ — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 19, 2017

Christmas is saved!

This morning, Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan introduced viewers to 5-year-old Tylon Bittman from Mississippi who bravely decided to put an end to the Grinch and his plot to steal Christmas. He took matters into his own hands and called 911 to alert the authorities – who were more than happy to help.

“I just want to tell you something. Watch for that little Grinch,” Tylon tipped off the 911 operator. “Because the Grinch is gonna steal Christmas, okay?”

The police then came to Tylon’s house to hear his concerns and, thanks to his tip, they caught the Grinch. Currently, the Grinch is in a holding cell somewhere in Mississippi for, presumably, plotting to steal Christmas and identity theft. We’re sure Santa is very thankful for Tylon’s actions this holiday season.

Watch the adorable video above.