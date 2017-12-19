Jimmy Fallon carries on Letterman tradition with Darlene Love's 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)'

Jimmy Fallon squeezed in one more classroom instruments special before the end of the year, and this one was a double-whammy.

Anna Kendrick joined Darlene Love and The Roots for a performance of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on The Tonight Show Monday. With Fallon on the wood block, Questlove on hand clappers, and Captain Kirk on Ukulele, the group gave a cheerful rendition of Love’s classic holiday song, which she performed annually for David Letterman on CBS’ The Late Show before his retirement in 2015.

It also happens to be the five-year anniversary of another holiday-inspired classroom instruments performance. In 2012, Fallon and the gang tapped Mariah Carey (who also has a powerhouse version of “Christmas” in her back pocket) to perform a classroom instruments-version of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

This was right in Kendrick’s wheelhouse. As the star of Pitch Perfect 3, she often makes music with her a cappella sisters and a red solo cup. So, actually, it was a step up.

Other stars who joined the classroom instruments band with Fallon this year were Ed Sheeran, Fleetwood Mac, and Migos. Watch the latest inductees in the video above.