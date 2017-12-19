The fall finales are over (and remember when there never used to be “fall finales”?). It’s time to check the leaderboard!

For the first 12 weeks of the new season, the Big Three are representing in the top 10 thanks to the popularity of comedy mainstay The Big Bang Theory and dramas The Good Doctor and This Is Us, according to Nielsen numbers. But when it comes to attracting the most orbs, football remains the program to have on one’s schedule.

Here are the top 75 most-watched shows on the broadcast networks from Sept. 25 to Dec. 17.

1. NBC NFL Sunday Night Football (18.2 million)

2. The Big Bang Theory (18 million)

3. The Good Doctor (16.7 million)

4. This Is Us (16.6 million)

5. NCIS (16.5 million)

6. Young Sheldon (15.8 million)

7. CBS Thursday Night Football (14.2 million)

8. Bull (13.8 million)

9. NBC Thursday Night Football (13.4 million)

10. NBC NFL Sunday Night Pre-Kick (13.2 million)

11. Blue Bloods (13 million)

12. 60 Minutes (12.9 million)

13. NCIS: New Orleans (12.3 million)

14. The Voice (11.7 million)

15. OT (11.56 million)

16. Grey’s Anatomy (11.53 million)

17. Will & Grace (11.3 million)

18. The Voice Tuesday (11.29 million)

19. Dancing with the Stars (11.23 million)

20. Hawaii Five-0 (11.1 million)

21. Seal Team (10.6 million)

22. Chicago Fire (10.3 million)

23. NCIS: LA (10.2 million)

24. Survivor (10.1 million)

25. Mom (10 million)

26. Chicago PD (9.7 million)

27. Football Night in America (9.5 million)

28. Criminal Minds (9.2 million)

29. Modern Family (8.8 million)

30. S.W.A.T. (8.8 million)

31. Chicago Med (8.7 million)

32. Blacklist (8.68 million)

33. Madam Secretary (8.65 million)

34. Wisdom of the Crowd (8.5 million)

35. Law & Order: SVU (8.4 million)

36. NCIS Encore (8.4 million)

37. Designated Survivor (8.27 million)

38. MacGyver (8.26 million)

39. Brave (8.14 million)

40. Scorpion (8.06 million)

41. Kevin Can Wait (8.0 million)

42. Life in Pieces (7.83 million)

43. Empire (7.7 million)

44. Scandal (7.6 million)

45. CBS NFL Thursday (7.1 million)

46. The Goldbergs (6.9 million)

47. The Middle (6.8 million)

48. Law & Order: True Crime (6.72 million)

49. Orville (6.7 million)

50. American Housewife (6.5 million)

51. How to Get Away with Murder (6.52 million)

52. Man with a Plan (6.43 million)

53. 9JKL (6.3 million)

54. The Good Place (6.233 million)

55. Lethal Weapon (6.231 million)

56. Me, Myself and I (6.13 million)

57. Dateline NBC (5.9 million)

58. Superior Donuts (5.8 million)

59. ABC Saturday Night Football (5.76 million)

60. Shark Tank (5.7 million)

61. Superstore (5.74 million)

62. Better Late Than Never (5.46 million)

63. Chicago PD Encore (5.45 million)

64. Speechless (5.3 million)

65. Football Night in America (5.3 million)

66. Star (5.28 million)

67. Black-ish (5.22 million

68. Gifted (5.20 million)

69. America’s Funniest Home Videos (5.19 million)

70. Seal Team Encore (5.13 million)

71. Blindspot (5.05 million)

72. America’s Funniest Home Videos rerun (5.01 million)

73. Dateline Classic Friday (4.8 million)

74. 48 Hours (4.6 million)

75. The Simpsons (4.5 million)