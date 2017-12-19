In case you forgot or have been living under a rock, HBO is here to remind you that Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson are the two dopest queens to queen.

The premium channel has released a hilarious first teaser trailer for Williams and Robinson’s upcoming 2 Dope Queens special series, which brings their hit comedy podcast to the small screen in 2018.

“What an amazing idea to have your own special on HBO,” remarks Robinson in the teaser, which Williams followed up with, “This is what our ancestor fought for.”

Watch the teaser above.

Directed by Tig Notaro, the series of specials, which were taped in front of a live audience at Brooklyn’s King Theatre, consists of four themed episodes: the premiere, “New York,” with Jon Stewart; “Hair,” with Sarah Jessica Parker; “Hot Peen,” with Tituss Burgess; and “Black Nerds” (a.k.a. “Blerds”), with Uzo Aduba. According to the network, you can expect the queens to dish on Cocoa Khaleesis, dating white baes, sex, New York living, which borough has the best pizza, and more.

2 Dope Queens debuts Friday, Feb. 2 at 11:30 p.m. on HBO.