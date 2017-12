Holiday season is in full effect, which means embracing the spirit in full by wearing all the ugly Christmas sweaters, eating a little too much at all your family gatherings, and, of course, watching as many holiday movies as you can.

Most channels are feeling festive around this time of year, airing some of the jolliest films to get the holiday spirit flowing through your system. Although streaming services offer a pretty wide selection, nothing beats a family movie night with fuzzy blankets, hot cocoa, and a viewing of Elf for the 10th time.

Whether you’re a sucker for the classics (plenty of time to watch A Christmas Carol) or you’re in the mood for a romcom (The Holiday), we’ve gathered a list of all the best holiday movies airing between Dec. 16 and Christmas Day. So take notes, gather your favorite people, bake some cookies, and enjoy the magical experience of a festive film in honor of the most wonderful time of the year.

Almost Christmas

Monday, Dec. 18: 10:45 p.m. ET on HBO Family

Thursday, Dec. 21: 2:10 p.m., 11:40 p.m. ET on HBO Comedy

Friday, Dec. 22: 10:00 a.m., 8:30 p.m. ET on HBO2

Monday, Dec. 25: 10:00 a.m. ET on HBO Signature

Bad Santa

Sunday, Dec. 24: 8:35 a.m, 11:30 p.m. ET on Comedy Central

Monday, Dec. 25: 7:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m. ET on Comedy Central

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Monday, Dec. 18, 10:00 p.m. ET on AMC

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 1:00 p.m. ET on AMC

Thursday, Dec. 21, 5:30 p.m. ET on AMC

Friday, Dec. 22, 3:30 a.m. ET on AMC

Saturday, Dec. 23, 10:00 p.m. ET on AMC

Sunday, Dec. 24, 7:30 p.m. ET on AMC

Monday, Dec. 25, 10:45 a.m., 8:15 p.m. ET on Sundance

A Christmas Carol (1999)

Monday, Dec. 18: 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT

Friday, Dec. 22: 10:15 p.m. ET on TNT

A Christmas Carol (2009)

Saturday, Dec. 23: 12:00 a.m. ET on Freeform

Sunday, Dec. 24: 12:10 a.m. ET on Freeform

A Christmas Story

Sunday, Dec. 24: 8:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m. ET on TBS and TNT

Monday, Dec. 25: 12:00 a.m., 2:00 a.m., 4:00 a.m., 6:00 a.m., 8:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. ET on TBS and TNT

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Saturday, Dec. 16: 9:15 p.m. ET on Freeform

Sunday, Dec. 17: 5:35 p.m. ET on Freeform

Saturday, Dec. 23: 9:20 p.m. ET on Freeform

Sunday, Dec. 24: 6:35 p.m. ET on Freeform

Elf

Saturday, Dec. 16: 7:05 p.m. ET on Freeform

Monday, Dec. 18: 9:00 p.m. ET on Freeform

Tuesday, Dec. 19: 4:30 p.m. ET on Freeform

Wednesday, Dec. 20: 8:50 p.m. ET on Freeform

Thursday, Dec. 21: 6:40 p.m. ET on Freeform

Friday, Dec. 22: 11:50 p.m. ET on Freeform

Saturday, Dec. 23: 12:50 p.m. ET on Freeform

Sunday, Dec. 24: 9:15 p.m. ET on Freeform

Monday, Dec. 25: 6:45 p.m. ET on Freeform

The Holiday

Saturday, Dec. 23: 8:00 p.m. ET on Lifetime

Sunday, Dec. 24: 12:01 a.m., 8:00 p.m. ET on Lifetime

Monday, Dec. 25: 12:01 a.m., 8:00 p.m. ET on Lifetime

Tuesday, Dec. 26: 12:01 a.m. ET on Lifetime

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

Friday, Dec. 22: 7:00 p.m., 9:45 p.m. ET on TNT

Monday, Dec. 25: 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC

It’s a Wonderful Life

Sunday, Dec. 24: 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC

Krampus

Monday, Dec. 18: 2:15 p.m. ET on HBO2

Wednesday, Dec. 20: 4:30 p.m. ET on HBO Zone

Sunday, Dec. 24: 7:05 a.m., 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO2

Love Actually

Saturday, Dec. 16: 1:30 p.m. ET on Comedy Central

Friday, Dec. 22: 11:30 a.m. ET on Spike

Saturday, Dec. 23: 12:00 a.m. ET on Spike

Sunday, Dec. 24: 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m. ET on CMT

Monday, Dec. 25: 12:00 a.m., 9:00 p.m. ET on CMT

Meet Me in St. Louis

Saturday, Dec. 23: 12:00 a.m. ET on TCM

Sunday, Dec. 24: 6:00 p.m. ET on TCM

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Saturday, Dec. 16: 8:00 p.m. ET on AMC

Sunday, Dec. 17: 1:15 p.m. ET on AMC

Thursday, Dec. 21: 8:00 p.m. ET on AMC

Saturday, Dec. 23: 8:00 p.m. ET on AMC

Sunday, Dec. 24: 12:30 p.m. ET on AMC

Monday, Dec. 25: 8:30 a.m., 4:00 p.m. ET on Sundance

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Saturday, Dec. 23: 1:00 p.m. ET on AMC

Sunday, Dec. 24: 5:00 a.m. ET on AMC

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Monday, Dec. 25: 11:00 a.m., 7:55 p.m. ET on HBO Family

The Night Before

Sunday, Dec. 17: 8:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m. ET on FX

Wednesday, Dec. 20: 8:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m. ET on FX

Sunday, Dec. 24: 8:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m. ET on FXX

Monday, Dec. 25: 12:00 a.m., 4:00 p.m. ET on FXX

The Polar Express

Saturday, Dec. 16: 2:45 p.m. ET on Freeform

Sunday, Dec. 17: 12:20 p.m. ET on Freeform

Thursday, Dec. 21: 8:50 p.m. ET on Freeform

Friday, Dec. 22: 5:25 p.m. ET on Freeform

Sunday, Dec. 24: 2:15 p.m. ET on Freeform

Monday, Dec. 25: 12:35 p.m. ET on Freeform

The Santa Clause

Saturday, Dec. 16: 4:55 p.m. ET on Freeform

Sunday, Dec. 17: 3:30 p.m. ET on Freeform

Friday, Dec. 22: 7:30 p.m. ET on Freeform

Saturday, Dec. 23: 3:00 p.m. ET on Freeform

Sunday, Dec. 24: 11:25 p.m. ET on Freeform

Monday, Dec. 25: 4:45 p.m. ET on Freeform

The Santa Clause 2

Tuesday, Dec. 19: 7:09 p.m. ET on Starz

Wednesday, Dec. 20: 8:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m. ET on FXX

Thursday, Dec. 21: 10:05 a.m. ET on Starz

Sunday, Dec. 24: 7:33 a.m. ET on Starz; 5:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m., 11:00 p.m. ET on FX

Monday, Dec. 25: 1:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. ET on FX

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 16: 1:05 p.m. ET on Freeform

Sunday, Dec. 17: 10:40 a.m. ET on Freeform

Saturday, Dec. 23: 11:15 a.m. ET on Freeform

Monday, Dec. 25: 11 a.m. ET on Freeform

White Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 16: 10:15 p.m. ET on AMC

Sunday, Dec. 17: 10:30 a.m. ET on AMC

Thursday, Dec. 21: 10:15 p.m. ET on AMC

Saturday, Dec. 23: 10:15 a.m. ET on AMC

Sunday, Dec. 24: 2:45 p.m. ET on AMC

Monday, Dec. 25: 1:15 p.m. ET on Sundance

Tuesday, Dec. 26: 12:45 a.m. ET on Sundance