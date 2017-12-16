Jodie Foster reprises Silence of the Lambs role for help from Colbert’s Hannibal Lecter

It seems The Silence of the Lambs’ FBI agent Clarice Starling is involved in the Robert Mueller investigation — at least in the world of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Jodie Foster returned to her Oscar-winning role for a spoof of the thriller on Friday night’s episode of Colbert, with the host himself stepping in for Anthony Hopkins in the role of Hannibal Lecter.

Clarice (Jodie Foster) has some questions regarding Robert Mueller’s probe into Trump’s ties to Russia directed toward Hannibal Lecter (Stephen Colbert). #LSSC #HannibalLecter pic.twitter.com/sk1xM0AV8S — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 16, 2017

As in the film, Clarice visits Hannibal Lecter in prison to ask him for help on a case she’s working on — this time it’s Mueller’s probe into Trump’s ties to Russia. When she lists the evidence they have so far — “The 12 indictments against Manafort and Gates, Flynn pleading guilty of Kremlin intermediaries reaching out to the Trump campaign, unreported meetings with the Russian ambassador, the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and the Russian lawyer, the messages between Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks, Trump calling on Russia to find Clinton’s missing emails” — Colbert as Lecter retorts, “Seriously, you have that already? What do you need me for?”

Clarice shocks Hannibal by asking to join him in his cell, saying “It seems safer in there than it does out here” despite the fact that Hannibal is a serial killing cannibal.

Watch the video above for more. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs on CBS at 11:35 p.m. ET