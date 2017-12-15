Watergate series produced by George Clooney in the works for Netflix

A limited series about Watergate could make its way to Netflix.

EW has confirmed a project about the ’70s scandal is in the works, with George Clooney producing and Bridge of Spies‘ Matt Charman doing the writing. The plan (hope?) is to do eight episodes for the streaming service.

Netflix declined to comment.

It almost seems sacrilege to attempt to top All the President’s Men, the 1976 movie that starred Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman as two Washington Post reporters who uncovered the infamous scandal. But there were many people involved in the crime that led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation, and stories about dirty politics are definitely having a moment right now. (See: Oscar contender The Post starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks).