USA's Unsolved trailer investigates the murders of Biggie Smalls, Tupac

Josh Duhamel is trying to solve one of the most “legendary” murders in entertainment history: the deaths of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

Though the title may sound like another docu-series, EW’s exclusive trailer for USA’s Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. uncovers new footage of this drama from director and executive producer Anthony Hemingway, who shared in the Emmy wins for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

The 10-episode anthology series weaves between the investigations of Detective Greg Kading (Duhamel) and Detective Russell Poole (Westworld‘s Jimmi Simpson). The real-life Kading, who worked on the 2006 investigation into the murders of these rap icons, consulted on the script and will serve as executive producer alongside Hemingway, the pilot screenwriter Kyle Long, and Mark Taylor.

Marcc Rose played Tupac in F. Gary Gray’s N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton, and he takes on the role again in Unsolved. Both Rose and rapper Wavyy Jonez, who’s making his acting debut as Biggie Smalls, grace the first key art for the series (shown below).

USA

Other familiar names featured as characters on the show include Sean “Diddy” Combs (played by Luke James), Biggie Smalls’s mother Voletta Wallace (Aisha Hinds), and Suge Knight’s estranged wife Sharitha Golden (Letoya Luckett). Also featured in the cast are actors Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Jamie McShane (Bloodline), and Brent Sexton (The Killing).

Tupac died in September 1996 and Biggie Smalls died less than a year later in March 1997, though conspiracy theories surrounding these murders linger to this day. “I want to be the cop that was finally able to help solve it,” Duhamel’s Kading says in the trailer.

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. will premiere on USA Network on Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET. Watch the trailer above.