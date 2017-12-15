See Minka Kelly and Alan Ritchson make their Titans debut

Two weeks after revealing our first look at Brenton Thwaites as Robin on Titans, Warner Bros. has unveiled another moody first look at the drama’s heroes.

Today, it’s time to meet Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly as the vigilante duo and romantic couple Hawk (a.k.a. Hank Hall) and Dove (a.k.a. Dawn Granger). In the image below, the Smallville and Friday Night Lights alums pose against a cloudy backdrop in their metallic supersuits, which were designed by Laura Jean Shannon (Black Lightning). As was the case with Thwaites’ Boy Wonder costume, Shannon has remained rather faithful to the characters’ red and blue color schemes.

Check out the photo below:

Steve Wilkie/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Executive-produced by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, Titans follows Dick Grayson (Thwaites) as he steps up to lead a group of young DC Comics superheroes that includes Starfire (Anna Diop), Raven (Teagan Croft), and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter).

The live-action drama series is set to debut in 2018 on WB, as well as on DC Entertainment’s branded direct-to-consumer digital service.