Superhero Insider Awards: Who took home top honors this fall?

Now that The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow are on hiatus until 2018, Superhero Insider is handing out its biannual Superhero Insider Awards!

Who’s been the best big villain of the fall? Which newcomer has made the most impact on the CW super shows? Which character had the most heroic moment? (Spoiler alert: It’s Martin Stein, because, duh.) Find out all those winners and more in this week’s year-end episode! Plus: We name the best episodes of The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — and their MVPs — of the fall.

Supergirl returns Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by The Flash on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. ET, and Arrow on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns Monday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET (more on that here), while new superhero entry Black Lightning joins the lineup Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.