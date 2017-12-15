Watch Descendants star Sofia Carson get princess lessons from a pro

After appearing in two Descendants movies as the daughter of the Evil Queen, you’d think Sofia Carson would have the princess thing down by now. Think again.

In the exclusive clip from Freeform’s upcoming special, Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic, the starlet gets a lesson in the “armography” (that’s arms-only choreography, apparently) that the princesses have to perform on floats at Disneyland. Her energetic new pal, Tara, coaches her through all the swaying and other movements and explains, “If you’re riding on a float, you usually can’t move your feet very much,” thus the “armography.”

As it turns out, Carson’s wave needed a little work, too, but Tara was quick to share the advice Cinderella once gave her.

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on Freeform. The special is hosted by The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg and will also feature an appearance by Dancing With the Stars winner Jordan Fisher.