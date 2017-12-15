Sir Derek Jacobi joins Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens

With David Tennant, Michael Sheen, and Jon Hamm already on board, Good Omens — the Amazon series from Neil Gaiman, adapted from his novel co-written with Terry Pratchett — is already set to be one of the most star-studded series of 2019. And now the cast is getting another dose of prestige: Sir Derek Jacobi will be portraying Metatron or the Voice of God.

“It’s not every day you get to play the Voice of God,” Jacobi, an esteemed English actor renowned for his Shakespearean performances and a founding member of the Royal National Theatre, told Gaiman. Jacobi is perhaps best recognized from his film appearances in Henry V, Gladiator, and Gosford Park. He also portrayed a regeneration of The Master in Doctor Who.

Here is a photograph of the Metatron's trailer. Next to it is a very rumpled showrunner. Next to it is our Metatron, an unrumpled Sir Derek Jacobi. "It's not every day you get to play the Voice of God," he said. #GoodOmens pic.twitter.com/9Vt6CXg2Cr — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) December 15, 2017

In the novel, Metatron is described as “The Voice of God. But not the voice of God. An entity in its own right. Rather like a Presidential spokesman.”

Good Omens, currently filming in the U.K., is slated to premiere on Amazon in 2019.