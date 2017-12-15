Judd Apatow's Love to end with season 3

Sometimes love just goes away — in Judd Apatow’s case, his Netflix comedy Love will say goodbye after its third season arrives this spring.

The third season, which will debut on March 9, 2018 as was previously announced, will be its last, Netflix confirmed to EW on Friday.

The series, which stars Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust, is the latest to end its run on Netflix as the streaming service has been refining its offerings and canceling many of its series, including Gypsy, The Get Down, and Sense8.

“I am really excited about the third season of Love. I think it is our sweetest, funniest season and ends our story in a beautiful way,” said series co-creator and executive producer Judd Apatow in a statement.

Apatow, who co-created the series with Girls alum Lesley Arfin and star Paul Rust, also confirmed the news in an Instagram post, writing, “March 9, 2018 is the date the final season of @loveonnetflix returns. Find out if they find love!” The post also included a photo of new key art for the series with the tagline “Will they? Won’t they? Should they?”

This is the latest project Apatow has wrapped after concluding the final season of Girls alongside executive producer Lena Dunham earlier this year.

“We couldn’t have hoped for better companions to go on this journey of Love with than the incomparable Judd Apatow, Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Lesley Arfin, and the rest of the fantastic cast and crew who have brought this special series to life. Over three seasons, viewers around the world have laughed, cringed, and cried with Mickey and Gus, and we are excited to share this concluding journey with their fans,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix’s vice president of original series, in a statement.

