We know it doesn’t feel like it, but the holidays will soon come to an end and watching A Christmas Story for the upteenth time in mid-January is just going to be weird. Lucky for you, Hulu has unveiled a huge batch of new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service, from The Parent Trap – the 1961 and the 1998 film – to new episodes of the upcoming season of The X-Files.

Unfortunately, with those, we’ll also have to say goodbye to some of our faves. Check out below what’s coming and going as soon as the clock strikes midnight this New Year’s Eve:

Coming to Hulu starting Jan. 1:

Jan. 1

American Pickers: Complete Season 14 (History)

Ancient Impossible: Complete Season 1 (History)

Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Best of Man v. Food: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Breaking Borders: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Brother vs. Brother: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (HGTV)

Cold Case Files (Reboot): Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Container Homes: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Counting Cars: Complete Season 6 (History)

Cupcake Wars: Complete Season 8 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)

Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 (A&E)

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 3 (HGTV)

Flip or Flop: Complete Season 5 (HGTV)

Food Network Star: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)

Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 11 (Travel Channel)

Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Mountain Men: Complete Seasons 1-6 (History)

Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Travel Channel)

10 to Midnight (1983)

A League of Their Own (1992)

All Is Lost (2013)

American Ninja (1985)

Anger Management (2003)

Art of the Prank (2015)

Assassination (1987)

Avenging Force (1986)

Babel (2006)

Baby Mama’s Club (2010)

Beyond the Sea (2004)

Bloodsport (1988)

Big Driver (2014)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Black Rain (1989)

Bolero (1984)

Brothers (2009)

Burning Blue (2014)

But I’m A Cheerleader (1999)

Capote (2005)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Coming Soon (1999)

Cool World (1992)

Cross Bronx (2004)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

Down in the Delta (1998)

Drop Dead Sexy (2006)

Evolution (2001)

Excess Baggage (1997)

Flawless (1999)

Frailty (2001)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Ghoulies 3: Ghoulies Go to College (1991)

Green Street Hooligans Underground (2005)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Hamlet (1990)

Hercules in New York (1970)

Highway (2012)

Horsemen (2009)

Hot Rod (2007)

Hustle & Flow (2005)

I Spy (2002)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Ironweed (1987)

Kill the Irishman (2011)

Liz & Dick (2012)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Love & Death (1975)

Love Story (1970)

Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

My Boss’s Daughter (2003)

Night of the Living Dead 3D (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Ninja III: The Domination (1984)

P.O.W. The Escape (1986)

P2 (2007)

Paper Heart (2009)

Platoon Leader (1988)

Pretty Bird (2008)

Primitive (2011)

Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Secretary (2002)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Show of Force (1990)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Sliding Doors (1998)

Songcatcher (2000)

Spaceballs (1987)

Step into Liquid (2003)

Street Smart (1987)

Subspecies (1991)

Subspecies 2 (1993)

Subspecies 3 (1994)

Subspecies 4 (1998)

Subspecies 5 (2017)

Sunshine Cleaning (2008)

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Parent Trap (1998)

The Fourth War (1990)

The Future (2011)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid: Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid III (1989)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

The Pom Pom Girls (1976)

The Presidio (1988)

The Wraith (1987)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Total Recall (1990)

Two Family House (2000)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

War (2007)

Witless Protection (2008)

Words and Pictures (2013)

Zodiac (2007)

Jan. 2

The Bachelor: Season 22 Premiere (ABC)

Better Late Than Never: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

The Wall: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Cruel and Unusual (2017)

Jan. 3

Chicago Med: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

LA to Vegas: Series Premiere (FOX)

Lethal Weapon: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

The Mick: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

The Game Changer (2017)

Jan. 4

9-1-1: Series Premiere (FOX)

Chicago P.D.: Season 5 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 19 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Match Game: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The X-Files: Season 11 Premiere (FOX)

Jan. 5

Chicago Fire: Season 6 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

The Detectorists: Complete Season 2 (Digital Rights Group)

The Four: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Good Place: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Great News: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Nashville: Season 6 Premiere (CMT)

Superstore: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Will & Grace: Season 9 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

Jan. 6

Child Support: Series Premiere (ABC)

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait (2017)

Jan. 7

Yakuza Apocalypse (2015)

Jan. 8

Bob’s Burgers: Season 8 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

Family Guy: Season 15 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

Ghosted: Season 1 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

The Last Man on Earth: Season 4 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

The Simpsons: Season 29 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

Frank (2014)

Jan. 9

The Brave: Season 1 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Jan. 10

This Is Us: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Jan. 11

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Complete Season 5 (Nickelodeon)

These Final Hours (2013)

Jan. 12

Blindspot: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

False Flag: Complete Season 1 (Keshet)

Homeland: Complete Season 5 (Showtime)

Jan. 13

Taken: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (2016)

Jan. 15

12 O’Clock Boys (2013)

The Alchemist Cookbook (2016)

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Advanced Style (2014)

Afterimage (2016)

Bending Steel (2013)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

Coherence (2013)

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007)

Dogs on the Inside (2014)

Meek’s Cutoff (2010)

Polina (2016)

Polytechnique (2009)

The Queen (2006)

Sex Guaranteed (2017)

Soul on a String (2016)

We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

Wendy & Lucy (2008)

Jan. 17

The Path: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Jan. 18

Barista (2015)

Jan. 19

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14 Midseason Premiere (ABC)

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 4 Midseason Premiere (ABC)

Scandal: Season 7 Midseason Premiere (ABC)

My Best Friend (2016)

Jan. 21

School Life (2017)

Jan. 22

The Resident: Series Premiere (FOX)

Espionage Tonight (2017)

Ingrid Goes West (2017)

Jan. 24

Detroit (2018)

Jan. 25

Sword of Vengeance (2015)

Jan. 27

Crash Pad (2017)

Jan. 29

Beside Bowie (2017)

Halloween Pussy Trap Kill Kill (2017)

Jan. 30

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 3 (AMC)

Uncle Grandpa: Complete Season 5 (Cartoon Network)

Jan. 31

All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996)

Leaving Hulu on Jan. 31:

Alfie (2004)

Amelie (2001)

Barbarella (1968)

Beowulf (2007)

Bound (1996)

Brother Bear (2003)

Celtic Pride (1996)

Chilly Christmas (2012)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Corky Romano (2001)

Dead Man on Campus (1998)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Double Take (2001)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Extract (2009)

Hot Pursuit (1987)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)

Kazaam (1984)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Man of the House (2005)

Mean Creek (2004)

Men in Black (1997)

Moonlight Mile (2002)

Nixon (1995)

Out Cold (2001)

Outside Providence (1999)

Penelope (2008)

Permanent Midnight (1998)

Philadelphia (1993)

Pinocchio (2002)

Pumpkin (2002)

Rabbit-Proof Fence (2002)

Shaolin Soccer (2001)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Split Decisions (1988)

Summer’s Moon (2009)

Treasure Planet (2002)

Unforgettable (1996)

What’s The Worst That Can Happen (2001)

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)