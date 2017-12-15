Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Blindspot. Read at your own risk!

Blindspot officially revealed Stuart’s killer during Friday’s episode — but the culprit is going to get away with it for now.

Via flashback, viewers learned that Stuart (Jordan Johnson-Hinds) was able to decrypt the tattoo that pointed to a Van Gogh painting. Being the good guy that he is, he immediately reached out to Hirst (Mary Stuart Masterson) to warn her, because he had recently seen her with a one-eared man who noted that his friends call him Van Gogh. But she didn’t need the warning, because she knows Van Gogh is a bad guy — as is she. Hirst then slit Stuart’s throat and covered up the evidence pointing at her.

Thanks to a clue from Roman (Luke Mitchell), the team is able to track down Van Gogh, a.k.a. Eric Vance (Tarik Lowe), who flips on Hirst, revealing that she killed Stuart and had him clean it up. Unfortunately, Hirst is one step ahead of them, having Vance killed in his safe house, thus putting the entire team in jeopardy heading into the show’s winter finale.

“The team is in imminent and immense danger,” executive producer Martin Gero tells EW. “Hirst is maybe one of the most deadly opponents they’ve ever encountered because she controls the very place where they work: She runs the FBI. So they’re going to have to be very cunning and smart to navigate around her influence. Hirst is going to try and take them down while they’re trying to take down Hirst. The fall finale is one of my favorite Blindspot episodes of all time. You’re not gonna wanna miss it. Oh, and have I mentioned the massive twist at the end yet?”

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.