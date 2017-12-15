Battlestar Galactica showrunner making new space drama for Apple TV

Syfy
James Hibberd
December 15, 2017 AT 12:52 PM EST

The innovator behind Syfy’s Battlestar Galactica and Starz’ Outlander is returning to space.

Apple TV has ordered a scripted drama series from Ronald D. Moore.

The untitled project explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended — which admittedly is a pretty vague description, but that’s all we’ve got for now.

The order comes on the heels of Apple snatching up another genre title, Bryan Fuller’s reboot of Steven Spielberg’s anthology series Amazing Stories.

Moore famously totally reinvigorated the space opera with Syfy’s BSG (pictured above), something that no TV series has arguably managed to pull off since. Moore cut his teeth in the genre by working on Star Trek shows, particularly Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. The new project will be written by Moore and also has Fargo co-executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi on board.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now