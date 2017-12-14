Spoiler Room: Scoop on Blacklist, Supernatural, Blindspot, and more

Want scoop on your favorite shows? Then come hang out in the Spoiler Room, where I attempt to satiate your need to find out what’s coming up on TV. If you want spoilers on a specific show, send Qs to my Twitter: @NatalieAbrams.

Will Liz blame Tom’s death on Red on The Blacklist? — Sean

It sounds like all signs point to yes considering it won’t be long before she learns why Tom really died. “She will learn some truths,” EP John Eisendrath tells me. “Obviously she’ll learn about the suitcase. The most important thing she’ll learn at some point is that Tom died trying to unpack a secret of Red’s. Right there, that is a huge fact that is like an emotional bomb. Once she learns that, Red is going to have some explaining to do.”

I’m bummed we haven’t seen Donna yet this season on Supernatural. Please tell me she gets a lot of screen time in the Wayward Sisters pilot! — Kelly

Donna will appear in the Wayward Sisters backdoor pilot, but it’s actually the episode after Wayward that you’ll want to pay extra attention to. “Donna is featured heavily in episode 11, and it really takes her character to a place we have not seen her,” EP Andrew Dabb says. “It changes her a little bit and sets her up for, should we be lucky enough for [Wayward] to move forward, the next chapter of her life. Everyone else we front-loaded, and Donna we’ll tie up an episode after, but it gets everyone to the place where if we go ahead, all of these characters are prepared for that next chapter.”

What do you know about the Blindspot fall finale? — Leslie

We’re two weeks out, but I will already warn you to prepare yourself for one hell of a roller coaster ride — one that will change the team forever. “The fall finale is maybe one of the best episodes we’ve ever done,” EP Martin Gero says. “Thrilling, explosive, really funny and the cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers. You’ll be like: Wait, what?! Did I hear that right? Clear your calendar for the night of the 22nd. If you’re a Blindspot fan, you’ve got plans.”

Modern Family is hitting 200! Do you know what’s in store for the episode? — Justina

I can exclusively reveal that Fred Savage will be appearing in the landmark episode — and not behind the camera! Savage, who has previously directed nine episodes of the ABC comedy, will make his acting debut on the show as Caleb, a masseur that is part of Mitchell and Cameron’s circle of friends. The 200th, titled “Dear Beloved Family,” will air on Jan. 10.

Do you know what’s next for Antonio and Brett in the Chicago-verse? — Carlton

Here’s some good news: “Brett and Antonio are going to heat things up, like red hot, by the end of the first episode back,” EP Derek Haas tells me. Make of that what you will!

Anything to share on Great News? — Kenya

Here’s some great news (see what I did there?): Chuck’s son is stopping by the newsroom for the holidays! And while that sounds merry, it’s really not, because the anchorman and his progeny aren’t exactly the closest. After all, Junior’s a “gross dirtbag who invented wine for dudes,” showrunner Tracey Wigfield teases. Seriously. wine. for. dudes. “Each bottle was kissed by a playmate,” Wigfield explains, “It was made in vats of electric guitars underneath a rollercoaster, and the flavors it came in were, like, black and grey.” Because red, rosé, and white are just too feminine, you know?

Anything How to Get Away with Murder? — Kelly

Here’s an exclusive tidbit: Emmy award-winning actor Glynn Turman (In Treatment) has been cast in a recurring role. Details on his character are being kept under wraps other than to say he’ll play an integral role in Annalise’s class action lawsuit during the back half of the season.

Why no Kevin Can Wait scoop? — Hurley

Ask and you shall receive. Another exclusive scoop: Desperate Housewives alum Ricardo Chavira will guest star in an episode early next year as Frank, an alpha Male, former cop, who owns his own security company on Long Island. He knows Kevin and Vanessa from back in their cop days.

Is Mack really going to quit the team on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? — Lee

Going from the Framework to space has definitely given Mack pause, but whether he follows through on his premiere declaration remains to be seen. “I think he’s pretty fed up, but they’re all pretty close, they all like each other quite a bit, so it’s hard to leave your friends behind,” EP Jed Whedon tells me. “One of the things that’s fun for us this year is we really are just a family. At the end last year, Daisy says ‘We all go down together,’ and now we’re putting that to the test.”

Do you know if the team will save Jaz when The Brave returns? — Kyle

It should come as no surprise that the team will stop at nothing to save Jaz, putting their own lives on the line in the winter premiere, which is just as tense, if not more, than the fall finale. While Jaz is facing, hmmm, an interesting form of torture that I haven’t seen before, the team back at home will make a risky decision that will put at least one job in jeopardy.

