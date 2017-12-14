Seth Meyers on Omarosa's White House exit: Any room she's in 'becomes a Situation Room'

Former Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman has been making headlines of late, first for finding herself on the receiving end of that show’s catchphrase as she exited her role at the White House Office of Public Liaison on Wednesday — reportedly after a heated confrontation with President Trump’s chief of staff, John Kelly.

Then during a Good Morning America interview Thursday, Omarosa (as she is often mononymnously known) pushed back on any reports of drama, and in doing so she set up Seth Meyers for a few memorable zingers on Late Night a few hours later.

“I resigned, and I didn’t do that in the residence, as [is] being reported,” Omarosa said calmly on GMA. “John Kelly and I sat down in the Situation Room, which is a very secure, very quiet room in the White House.”

“Wow, the Situation Room,” Meyers said. “Though I have a feeling any room Omarosa goes into becomes a Situation Room.” He added, “Seriously, you know it’s bad when they have to fire you in the same place they killed Osama bin Laden.”

Watch the clip above for more, including Meyers’ reaction to Robin Roberts’ “Bye, Felicia” jab. Late Night With Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.