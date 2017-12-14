Something’s amiss in this exclusive Hawaii Five-0 clip.

In the jazzy sneak preview of Friday’s episode above, we find Danny (Scott Caan) and McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) running an Italian restaurant. As Steve schmoozes with the guests in the dining room, giving away complimentary champagne to a couple celebrating and promoting that evening’s special, Danny is hard at work in the kitchen making sure orders get out. The restaurant also features some heartwarming photos on display, including ones of Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park, who left the show after last season.

It’s all quite picturesque, which means something is not right here and raises a couple of questions: How did Danny and Steve’s restaurant open so soon? Is this a dream sequence? A flash-forward? Did the CBS drama just pull a Lost and flash-sideways?

Watch the clip above to find out the answer.

Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on CBS.