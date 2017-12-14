Even though Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why doesn’t yet have a premiere date for its second season, filming is winding down. In fact, it was the day after the wrap party that Katherine Langford received the call that she’d been nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in the drama’s first season. All of that begs the question: What can fans expect when the show returns?

We know a bit about season 2, from Hannah’s return to exploring more of Jessica’s recovery, but according to Langford, fans will get to see much more of how Hannah’s suicide affected those around her. “This season has been really interesting for a lot of reasons,” Langford tells EW. “It’s a different story than season 1 and I think that’s a good thing. This season we get to explore a lot more of the other characters and their journeys, which I’m excited about. As sad as it is, there is life after Hannah, and this season we get to see the effects it had on the people around her a lot more.”

As for Hannah’s return, Langford says, “You see a very different Hannah in season 2. I would prepare fans not to expect the Hannah from season 1 for a multitude of reasons.” But is it the last we’ll see of Hannah? Langford adds, “It’s funny because I just wrapped and I think a lot of this season for me is about letting Hannah go.”

Does that mean Hannah’s story has finally come to a close? Of course, there’s no word on whether the show will continue after season 2, but if it does, it sounds like Hannah’s involvement could be questionable.