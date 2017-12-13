Stephen Colbert debuts Western ballad 'The Legend of Roy Moore'

After a shocking loss to a Democrat in Alabama, Roy Moore is riding off into the sunset. (The mall is in that direction.) #LSSC pic.twitter.com/T3aOw86UrP — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 14, 2017

Roy Moore might not have won a seat in the U.S. Senate, but he did score his very own parody song from Stephen Colbert.

On Wednesday’s Late Show, Colbert debuted “The Legend of Roy Moore,” a Western ballad about the Republican candidate who lost Tuesday’s special election in Alabama. Among the topics referenced were Moore’s horse ride to the polls, the religious background of one of his lawyers, and the allegations of past sexual misconduct involving underage girls.

“A man who rode across the land, touching teens with his hands,” sang Colbert. “Said many things that were vile, and I think it bears repeating, he was an alleged pedophile.”

