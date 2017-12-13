'No evidence of wrongdoing' by Robert Knepper on iZombie set, studio says

After allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced involving Robert Knepper, Warner Bros. TV said it investigated the iZombie actor and found no evidence of wrongdoing on the show’s CW set.

“We were deeply concerned about recent allegations regarding Robert Knepper,” Warner Bros. TV said in a statement obtained by EW. “As a result, we conducted an internal inquiry with some of the cast and crew of iZombie. We found no evidence of wrongdoing on the set of the show. We have taken and will continue to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved, which is our top priority.”

WBTV launched the investigation into Knepper, who plays the father of Blaine DeBeers (David Anders), after several women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against the actor best known for his run on the Fox drama Prison Break.

Knepper released this statement after accusations from several women were published in The Hollywood Reporter.

“We have come to a time where hard-earned careers are being lost on the basis of accusations,” he said. “I need to reiterate that these accusations against me are false. We have lost the presumption of innocence; we have lost due process, and we have lost the ability to review evidence — allowing the media to become both judge and jury. Until I can sit down and have a dialogue with my accusers, managed not by the press but by an impartial mediator, I have nothing further to say on this matter. My wife, family and close friends, know me and my true nature and I am grateful for their love and support.”

After recurring for three years, Knepper became a series regular in the fourth, yet-to-air season of iZombie. No premiere date has been announced.