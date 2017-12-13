Riverdale reveals the identity of the Black Hood

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the Dec. 13 episode of Riverdale.

The mystery has been solved. After half a season of Betty trying to figure out the identity of The Black Hood, Riverdale’s serial killer was unmasked in the midseason finale. And it wasn’t Betty’s father, or Sheriff Keller, or even Betty’s mystery brother. It was…

…

…

Mr. Svenson!

As last week revealed, Ms. Svenson’s real name is Joseph Conway, and he was the sole survivor of an attack on his family by the Riverdale Reaper. It turns out, after his family’s murder, he identified the killer. A group of Riverdale citizens then took it upon themselves to serve justice (a.k.a. they killed the man Joseph said was the killer). Only Joseph was wrong. Translation: All those years ago, Svenson sentenced an innocent man to his death, so now Betty reasons that maybe he thought targeting sinners would balance the scales?

His motive isn’t entirely clear, but we do know this: He’s dead… and the high school now has a new janitor.