Prison Break star claims season 6 is 'in the works'

Prison Break may have been renewed for another season, at least according to actor Dominic Purcell.

Fox hasn’t formally announced a sixth season for the drama, which also stars Wentworth Miller and Sarah Wayne Callies, but Purcell took to Instagram to write, “#prisonbreak season 6. In the works.”

A rep for Fox told EW there are no new updates on Prison Break at this time.

The network returned Miller as Michael Scofield, residing in a Yemeni prison under the assumed name Kaniel Outis — not dead as fans previously thought. Fox planned this revival season, which premiered on April 4, as a limited engagement with nine episodes, but the actors and producers involved have been teasing another potential run.

“I wouldn’t rule it out,” Miller told EW in April. “I feel like there’s more story there and now we’re talking about multiple generations. There are a lot of different directions that we could go, but I’m not in favor of exploring any of that unless there’s something awesome that we can sink our teeth into.”

In May, co-showrunner Vaun Wilmott echoed that outlook to TVLine, but teased that “ideas are percolating.”

Miller also pitched a pretty off-the-walls treatment for a season 6 to “the powers that be,” but he said they didn’t go for it. As shown in pages posted to his Instagram, the concept involved the juvenile detention center where Michael and Lincoln first became “criminals-on-the-run” and a billionaire “uber fan” named Tag.

“Tag wants to watch them re-enact PB seasons 1-5 from start to finish. Just for him,” Miller wrote. “Every juicy plot twist. Every major set piece. From the prison riot to ‘Sarah’s’ head in a box to Michael’s knife fight in a Yemen desert. Yes. Tag would like that very much indeed.”