Oprah Winfrey to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2018 Golden Globes

You get a Cecil B. DeMille Award!

During Wednesday’s Golden Globe 75th Anniversary Special on NBC, past honoree Morgan Freeman announced Oprah Winfrey as the next recipient of the annual award, which recognizes “a talented individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment.”

HFPA president Meher Tatna said in a statement: “As a global media leader, philanthropist, producer and actress, she has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world, making her one of the most respected and admired figures today. For generations, Oprah has celebrated strong female characters on and off screen, and has been a role model for women and young girls for decades. Holding titles such as Chairman, CEO and Founder, Oprah is one of the most influential women of our time, and this honor is well deserved especially in this 75th anniversary year of the Golden Globe Awards.”

The media mogul and actress, who will next star in Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time, follows in the footsteps of past winners Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Robin Williams, Denzel Washington, and last year’s recipient, Meryl Streep.

See the full announcement in the video above. The 75th Annual Golden Globes, hosted by Seth Meyers, will air live on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.