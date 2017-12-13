Once Upon a Time sneak peek: Zelena returns in spectacular fashion

The question Once Upon a Time fans have been asking all season will finally be answered during the fall finale: Who really cast the curse?

While viewers have been led to believe that Drizella (Adelaide Kane) is actually the mastermind behind this new dark curse, there might be a twist or two in store that will surprise viewers in that regard.

“As Drizella promised when she warned Regina that she would make a curse that is foolproof that can’t be broken easily, we’re going to see what she means by that,” executive producer Edward Kitsis tells EW.

Whatever the reveal may be, it haunted Regina (Lana Parrilla) to her core upon waking up from her cursed self Roni. Hence, the former Evil Queen will be enlisting the help of her sister Zelena (Rebecca Mader), who returns in the fall finale in spectacular fashion. As previously teased, Regina and Henry (Andrew J. West) are en route to San Francisco to get some help. Well, it’s there that they’ll find Zelena’s alter ego, a spin instructor named Kelly. “We’re excited because Zelena never had a true cursed persona, she was pretending to be a nanny for a little bit in season 3, so we’re very excited for the audience to see and meet Kelly,” Kitsis says. “And we’re very excited that wicked is coming back.”

Check out an exclusive sneak peek at Zelena’s return above.

Once Upon a Time‘s fall finale airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Check back soon for our Q&A with Rebecca Mader on her return.